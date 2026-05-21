news
The new Flipper One is a pocket-sized Linux computer
Quoting: The new Flipper One is a pocket-sized Linux computer | The Verge —
It’s been nearly six years since Flipper Devices introduced the Zero, its popular but controversial wireless hacking multi-tool. The company’s latest creation (following a slight departure with a device that lets co-workers know when you’re too busy to chat) is the new Flipper One. It’s a similarly pocketable electronic multi-tool but also a tiny open source Linux computer powered by an 8-core RK3576 processor with a GPU, a 6 TOPS NPU, and 8GB of RAM.
The Flipper One is also packed with connectivity including PCIe, SATA, and USB 3.0 interfaces, two ethernet ports, and an M.2 slot that can expand its capabilities with modules that add cellular connectivity, or Flipper Zero functionality like NFC and RFID. Instead of requiring a mouse, the Flipper One’s user interface can be navigated using a built-in D-pad and a collection of customizable buttons, but the team behind it hasn’t finalized the user interface, or even the device itself.
More Updates:
-
Flipper One - A Rockchip RK3576-powered portable Arm Linux computer and networking multi-tool - CNX Software
Flipper Devices has officially introduced the Flipper One open-source hardware portable Arm Linux platform and networking and Edge AI multi-tool powered by a Rockchip RK3576 octa-core Arm Cortex-A72/A53 SoC, and featuring a Raspberry Pi RP2350 for low-level control.
You may think of it as a successor to the popular STM32-based Flipper Zero hardware and wireless hacking tool, but the company stresses that the Flipper One is NOT a replacement for the Flipper Zero. It is a different product with mainline Linux kernel support, no binary blobs (probably not 100% true), and open-source drivers, and operating at a different level of the networking and wireless stacks with dual Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and optional 5G or 4G LTE modem.
Flipper One is a pocket-sized Linux computer and networking tool - Liliputing
Nearly six years after introducing the Flipper Zero wireless hacking tool, the developers have unveiled a new model that’s way more powerful and versatile. The Flipper One is still a pocket-sized gadget with an awful lot of networking features. But it’s also a full-fledged Linux computer that runs open source software and support for modular hardware expansion thanks to PCIe, SATA, and USB 3.0 interfaces.
Flipper isn’t ready to talk pricing or availability yet. But the company has launched a developer portal for the Flipper One and is seeking to build community support ahead of an eventual crowdfunding campaign.
Flipper unveils a Linux-powered networking gadget built for hackers and tinkerers | TechCrunch
Flipper Devices, maker of the Flipper Zero hacking device, today announced a new gadget called Flipper One that has multiple network connectivity chops and can act as a Linux PC (is this the year?). The company has sold over a million Flipper Zero units and has generated over $150 million in sales. However, the new device is not a successor as it operates on a different layer than the Flipper Zero, the company said.
Flipper One hacking multitool offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Linux on ARM - Notebookcheck News
Flipper Zero is a popular multitool thanks to its open source firmware and the large number of available connection standards, for example to remotely control devices or analyze smart home connections. Flipper One is not a successor, but a new model that is being marketed in addition to Flipper Zero.
The focus of Flipper One is not on local connections, but on everything related to networks. To this end, the device not only offers Wi-Fi 6E and two Ethernet ports, but also an M.2 slot that allows a 5G modem to be installed. Accessory modules with high data rates can be connected via PCI Express, USB 3.0 and SATA. Flipper One can be used as a VPN, a 5G router or as a bridge between wireless and wired networks, among other things.
Adding More:
-
New Flipper One computing multitool bristles with network, GPIO, and M.2 connectivity — new keychain device is also a fully open Arm Linux computer
The creators of the Flipper Zero “portable multi-tool device for geeks” have announced the Flipper One. This new pocketable gadget hugely expands the original's feature set with compute, modularity, and expandability to make what is claimed to be a different category of device. The Flipper One isn’t actually ready yet, though. Instead, the Flipper Devices team is asking for help from the community to help steer and finesse the final stages of Flipper One development to meet their ambitious goals.
Flipper One wants to be the Linux multi-tool in your pocket
Flipper Devices has announced the Flipper One, an ARM-based Linux computer built around openness, though its price tag may give you pause.
The computer is not a successor to the Flipper Zero, according to the manufacturer, despite the visual similarity. Whereas the Flipper Zero was more about hacking anything from NFC cards to infrared controls and RFID devices, the One is a full-fledged Linux computer.
More here:
-
This New Flipper Device Is Like a Pocket-Sized Linux PC
Flipper Devices, the company behind the semi-infamous Flipper Zero "hacking" multi-tool, is developing a Linux-powered mini-PC with the goal of creating a "truly open hardware platform." The Flipper One is described as a pocket-sized ARM device for high-performance computing, IP networking, and on-device AI use. The device is in development, so there is no price or release date as yet.
The Flipper One is being built on a Rockchip RK3576 processor and the modular design means it can be expanded. "Flipper Zero taught us how much you can do with a tightly scoped, open product and a community that pushes it further than you can. Flipper One is what happens when we apply the same approach to a much bigger problem—building a fully open ARM Linux device that doesn't go obsolete the moment it ships," Pavel Zhovner, Co-founder and CEO of Flipper Devices, said in a press release.
ZDNet:
-
The Flipper One is a full-on Linux cyberdeck that solves my biggest Raspberry Pi problem
After many months of speculation, Flipper Devices Inc., the company behind the wildly successful Flipper Zero, has finally lifted the lid on its next project -- the Flipper One.
Bleeping Microsofters:
-
Flipper One project needs community help to build open Linux platform
Flipper Devices, the maker of the Flipper Zero pentesting tool, is asking the community to help build Flipper One, an open Linux platform for connected devices.
Unlike Flipper Zero, which focuses on offline access control and radio technologies such as NFC, RFID, infrared, and sub-GHz communications, the Flipper One project is designed as a high-performance, Linux-based platform for networking and hardware experimentation, with sufficient processing power to support SDR (software-defined radio) analysis and local LLMs.
The company underlines that One, which is a portable ARM Linux computer, shouldn’t be seen as an upgrade to Flipper Zero, but rather “a completely different project with its own goals.”