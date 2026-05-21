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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 21, 2026,

updated May 22, 2026



Quoting: The new Flipper One is a pocket-sized Linux computer | The Verge —

It’s been nearly six years since Flipper Devices introduced the Zero, its popular but controversial wireless hacking multi-tool. The company’s latest creation (following a slight departure with a device that lets co-workers know when you’re too busy to chat) is the new Flipper One. It’s a similarly pocketable electronic multi-tool but also a tiny open source Linux computer powered by an 8-core RK3576 processor with a GPU, a 6 TOPS NPU, and 8GB of RAM.

The Flipper One is also packed with connectivity including PCIe, SATA, and USB 3.0 interfaces, two ethernet ports, and an M.2 slot that can expand its capabilities with modules that add cellular connectivity, or Flipper Zero functionality like NFC and RFID. Instead of requiring a mouse, the Flipper One’s user interface can be navigated using a built-in D-pad and a collection of customizable buttons, but the team behind it hasn’t finalized the user interface, or even the device itself.