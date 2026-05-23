Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review

Tux Machines

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.8

Follow our installation instructions:

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO T-Deck Max is an ESP32-S3 handheld with LoRa, GPS, and E-Paper

The LILYGO T-Deck Max is a handheld ESP32-S3 development platform combining LoRa communications, GPS, optional 4G connectivity, and an E-Paper display in a compact keyboard-equipped form factor. Similar to earlier T-Deck devices, the platform combines low-power operation with multiple communication interfaces while adding a larger display and additional onboard peripherals.

NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact RK3528A SBC with eMMC support and Gigabit Ethernet

The NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact single-board computer from FriendlyElec based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor. Compared to the earlier NanoPi NEO3, the Plus variant adds eMMC support, RTC and speaker connectors, while retaining the compact 48 × 48 mm footprint.

DietPi May 2026 Update Adds Orange Pi 5B Support and Security Fixes

The May release of DietPi v10.4 adds dedicated Orange Pi 5B support, introduces mitigations for recent Linux vulnerabilities, and includes enhancements affecting logging, kernel management, and software installation workflows, together with multiple bug fixes.

MeshToad V3 turns Linux systems into Meshtastic nodes

The NULLHOP MeshToad V3 is a Meshtastic-compatible LoRa radio module for Linux systems that allows computers to operate as Meshtastic nodes using meshtasticd. The device connects over USB and supports platforms ranging from Raspberry Pi boards to mini PCs and other Linux hosts.

Internet Society

On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, An Internet for Everyone Must Include Everyone

Today, 21 May, marks the 15th Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD)—a day dedicated to getting everyone talking, thinking, and learning about digital access and inclusion for people with disabilities.

9to5Linux

AlmaLinux to Unveil Media & Entertainment Edition at AlmaLinux Day on July 18th

AlmaLinux Day will take place on Saturday, July 18th, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the E-Central DTLA Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, covering hot topics like cloud rendering economics, GPU pipelines, Linux infrastructure, and the use of open-source within the professional visual effects, animation, and post-production industries.

openSUSE Releases Agama 21 Installer with Better Network Management

Highlights of Agama 21 include the ability to reuse existing LVM volume groups and logical volumes, support the systemd-boot bootloader to adhere to the UAPI Boot Loader Specification, and the ability to detect if you’re installing openSUSE Tumbleweed, openSUSE Slowroll, or openSUSE Leap 16.1 without a desktop environment.

Nitrux 6.1 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 7.0

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, patched against the Copy Fail, Dirty Frag, Fragnesia, and ssh-keysign-pwn vulnerabilities, and featuring CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.1 ships with Hyprland 0.55.1 featuring Lua-based configuration, the Vicinae Raycast-inspired focused launcher, and updates to Waybar, Hyprlock, and Wlogout.

news

Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 23, 2026

SQL

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
The new Flipper One is a pocket-sized Linux computer

  
The hardware’s not finalized, but the more powerful Flipper One won’t be a replacement for the Flipper Zero

 
This Week in Plasma: Xe Driver Support and Polishing Discover

  
This week the focus was squarely on polishing up Plasma 6.7 in preparation for release on June 16th

 
HP Is the Latest to Sponsor the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS)

  
Linux Vendor Firmware Service creator Richard Hughes announced that HP has also agreed to become a premier sponsor for the LVFS.

 
Linus Torvalds says AI-powered bug hunters have made Linux security mailing list ‘almost entirely unmanageable’

  
He then pointed kernelistas to the project’s documentation

 
Fedora Pulls the Plug on Deepin Over Security and Maintenance Failures

  
After months of no responses and packages being left in disrepair

 
Tails 7.8 Anonymous Linux OS Patches Recent Kernel Flaws, Removes Thunderbird

  
Tails 7.8 anonymous Linux distribution is now available for download with an updated kernel patched against recent security vulnerabilities, Tor Browser 15.0.14, and other changes.

 
OpenBSD 7.9 released

  
OpenBSD 7.9 RELEASED - Theo de Raadt

 
HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.26.4 Drivers Add Support for New Printers

  
HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.26.4 drivers are now available for download with support for new HP printers.

 
Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 with Live Kernel Patching, Optimized Updates

  
Ubuntu Core 26 is now available for download as a major update to this fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS for IoT, edge, and embedded devices. Here’s what’s new!

 
Firefox Redesigned

  
3 picks regarding changes in Firefox


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
I installed this simple Android launcher and it turned my phone into the ultimate gaming handheld

 
Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub) Has High TCO, Latest Examples

  
4 more articles

 
SpacemiT K3 Pico-ITX Chassis Kit Review – Part 1: Unboxing, teardown, and first boot

  
I’ll start the review with an unboxing, a teardown, and a first boot to the pre-installed Bianbu OS

 
Proxmox 9.2 Virtual Environment launches with the 7.0 Linux kernel as default

  
Unleashed yesterday, Proxmox Virtual Environment 9.2 comes with a Debian 13.5

 
Ubuntu-based Quarkos 26.04 now available with KDE Plasma 6.6 and more

  
Based on Ubuntu 26.04 "Resolute Raccoon" and featuring KDE Plasma 6.6 by default

 
Forty-six free software meetups on six continents

  
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) reports that its global call for free software supporters to organize LibreLocals this May resulted in free software supporters organizing forty-six LibreLocal events on six continents thus far

 
Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
Eleven years later, my Lenovo G50 is still going strong

  
Speaking of Kubuntu 26.04, I tried it as the guest operating system, and I didn't get far

 
NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact RK3528A SBC with eMMC support and Gigabit Ethernet

  
Software support includes Alpine Linux 3.23, Debian 13 Core, Ubuntu 24.04 Core

 
Recent GNU/Linux Videos

  
via Invidious

 
RakuOS Linux 44 2026.05.16

  
Based on Fedora 44

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
BSD, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems in OS Museum

  
today's leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Blogging Workflow, WordPress.com, and WordPress Losing Its Way as a Content Management System (CMS) Due to Slop

  
CMS picks

 
*AGPL Licensing Disputes

  
ONLYOFFICE and Bambu Lab

 
Standards and Sovereignty: ODF, Interoperability, and Open Access to Standards Documents

  
lots about open standards

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related news

 
PostgreSQL Releases and Events

  
PostgreSQL news

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Vivaldi 8.0, Web History, and Announcing Web Serial Support in Firefox

  
WWW related news

 
OpenSUSE: Managing System Extensions with sysextmgrcli and New Agama

  
some SUSE updates

 
EasyOS: ROX-Filer patch-set overhaul and pBurn optical burner version 4.4

  
some updates on the light OS

 
Red Hat Leftovers (Lots of Slop Promotions)

  
many from redhat.com

 
Ubuntu: FunOS in View, Canonical Promoting Microsoft and Slop, Security Flaws

  
Canonical and more

 
Embedded Week, Banana Pi R4, and More Hardware News

  
with Linux focus

 
Linux Kernel and More

  
mostly kernel picks

 
Games: Godot 4.7 Beta 3 and PS5 GNU/Linux

  
a pair of gaming picks

 
Applications: 11 Open-Source WYSIWYG Editors Worth Using in 2026 and Audio Improvement in GNU/Linux

  
2 pair of news articles

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Reacting to Linus Tech Tips, BSD Now, and Raspberry Pi Podcast

  
3 new shows

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security breaches, Linux focus and more

 
Ongoing Microsoft Sabotage of GNU/Linux

  
2 new picks

 
Deutsche Bahn: No information under Linux

  
Deutsche Bahn locks out Linux users from its website, an error message warns of suspected bot activity. Changing the User-Agent helps.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Development and more

 
Games: Godot 4.6.3, Rootkits (So-called 'Anticheat'), and Proton Experimental

  
lots from GoL

 
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and Gadgets

  
hardware leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
You can't install Deepin Desktop from the official Fedora repo anymore - here's why

  
Once called the most beautiful Linux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
AlmaLinux to Unveil Media & Entertainment Edition at AlmaLinux Day on July 18th

  
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation will be hosting AlmaLinux Day on July 18th, 2026, at the E-Central DTLA Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, unveiling a new AlmaLinux edition for creatives.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux news

 
Kernel Space: Bugs and New Features

  
Linux leftovers

 
Linux-centric Devices and Open Hardware

  
hardware leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
New WordPress release and more

 
Scanner in Browser and Firefox Development Reports

  
WWW stuff

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Windows TCO/Back Doors and Microsoft GitHub Breach

  
GitHub is toast

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers

 
KDE and Qt: Kirigami and More

  
KDE leftovers

 
Anbernic RG DS gets a brand new Linux OS, and you don't need to uninstall Android

  
Anbernic has released a Linux-based OS for its RG DS dual-screen handheld which ships with Android

 
Games: Paralives, Proton 11 Beta 5, and Much More

  
gaming news

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 16 VPN bug turns apps installed on your phone into a leaky sink

 
Linux power users have been doing this for years—Windows just caught up

  
So it is for the new Grab and Move feature on Windows, which is a favorite of power users of Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Tux Machines Subjected to Cyberattacks [original]

  
In the past I spoke to the cybercrime unit of British Police. Maybe it's time to do so again.

 
openSUSE Releases Agama 21 Installer with Better Network Management

  
openSUSE releases Agama 21 installer for Tumbleweed and Slowroll with systemd-boot support, better network management, as well as numerous new features and improvements. Here’s what’s new!

 
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 Released with Optional Command-Line AI Assistant

  
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 operating system is now available with optional command-line AI assistant, image mode enhancements, as well as updated components. Here’s what’s new!

 
In the Red Hat Official Site About 80% of Blog Posts Are Selling Slop, Not Linux

  
really terrible!

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
The WO4 ships with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD

 
Solara – Arch-based rolling release Linux distribution

  
Solara is an Arch-based rolling release Linux distribution that focuses on offering a polished desktop experience out of the box

 
Android Leftovers

  
These settings fix 90% of Android Auto's problems

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
Mageia 10 RC1

  
You may have noticed that Mageia 10 RC1 was released a few days ago

 
Debian-based TileOS 2.0 arrives with multiple changes

  
TileOS 2.0 also sports multiple package updates and substitutions

 
I tested KDE Plasma 6.7 beta, and it's easily my new Linux desktop of choice

  
I took a look at how KDE Plasma 6.7 is coming along

 
B1ackOS Linux is a Debian-based operating system

  
B1ackOS GNU/Linux is a Debian-based operating system designed to provide a simple, privacy-conscious Linux environment with an emphasis on security-related tools

 
CookieOS – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
CookieOS is a Debian-based distribution with a playful cookie-themed presentation

 
Nitrux 6.1 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 7.0

  
Nitrux 6.1 immutable, systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 7.0, Hyprland 0.55.1, Maui Apps 4.0.3, Calamares 3.4.2 installer, and more.

 
Explaining Who and What We Are (for Our 22nd Anniversary) [original]

  
We've already received some feedback from the community and improved it accordingly

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google’s Android Upgrade—Why You Need A New Phone In 2026

 
Open Source ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.4 Brings Dark Spreadsheets, Smarter Forms, and a Licensing Cleanup

  
ONLYOFFICE has been putting out fairly consistent updates to its open source office suite

 
LWN: Coverage From The 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit

  
some recent talks

 
Friction in Fedora over [Slop] developer desktop initiative

  
a last-minute change to vote against the proposal by council member Justin Wheeler has (at least temporarily) sent it back to the drawing board

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles