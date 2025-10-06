original
Coffee Day
The recent storms (with gale force winds, a serious issue for both interior and exterior) are over, so it's time to take advantage of the calm, with winds down to 3 miles/hour. The news will start to "pick up" around Tuesday, as usual, as people are back to work, catching up gradually.
Vista 10 is running out of support (security patches that don't even solve the security problems), so expect to see many new GNU/Linux users "out there". We have experienced a surge in traffic this past week. That's something worth discussing today. █