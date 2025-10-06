I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

original

Coffee Day

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 06, 2025,

updated Oct 06, 2025



(aka Monday [1, 2])

The recent storms (with gale force winds, a serious issue for both interior and exterior) are over, so it's time to take advantage of the calm, with winds down to 3 miles/hour. The news will start to "pick up" around Tuesday, as usual, as people are back to work, catching up gradually.

Vista 10 is running out of support (security patches that don't even solve the security problems), so expect to see many new GNU/Linux users "out there". We have experienced a surge in traffic this past week. That's something worth discussing today. █