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Deutsche Bahn: No information under Linux
“Thank you for traveling with Deutsche Bahn” – if you use Linux, you currently can't easily get to the tickets that end with the famous announcement. Since the end of last week, reports from affected users have been increasing, stating that they are confronted with error messages on the Deutsche Bahn website that suspect them of being bots and prevent further searching.
For example, on Reddit, users are reporting this behavior, and a screenshot of the displayed error page can also be found there. The error code 751 is displayed, and the error message in plain text reads: “We are sorry, an error occurred during this process. Your browser's behavior resembles that of a bot.” In the specific example, this occurred on Tuesday evening, but colleagues from the editorial team had already fallen victim to this error detection on Friday, May 15th.