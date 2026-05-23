mdo on FreeBSD 15 and Moving to FreeBSD From Ubuntu

It is also surprisingly little-known. mac_do shipped with the MAC framework rework, but most write-ups about FreeBSD privilege escalation still assume you reach for sudo. This article is the walkthrough I wish I had read before flipping over the first box: how to enable it, how the rule language actually works, the patterns I use day to day, and a short closing detour into the hardening sysctls that sit next to the mac_do rule on my systems.

Everything below is on FreeBSD 15.0. If you are on an older release, check MAC_DO(4) first, because the rule grammar tightened up between versions.