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mdo on FreeBSD 15 and Moving to FreeBSD From Ubuntu
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Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ mdo on FreeBSD 15: Base-System Privilege Delegation with mac_do
It is also surprisingly little-known. mac_do shipped with the MAC framework rework, but most write-ups about FreeBSD privilege escalation still assume you reach for sudo. This article is the walkthrough I wish I had read before flipping over the first box: how to enable it, how the rule language actually works, the patterns I use day to day, and a short closing detour into the hardening sysctls that sit next to the mac_do rule on my systems.
Everything below is on FreeBSD 15.0. If you are on an older release, check MAC_DO(4) first, because the rule grammar tightened up between versions.
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Bruno Croci ☛ This blog ran on Ubuntu 16.04 for 10 years. I migrated it to FreeBSD
This blog has been running on a Digital Ocean VPS for over ten years. A machine hosted in New York City, running Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. An LTS that hasn’t been in support for at least 5 years. It was about time to change it. After some considerations, I migrated to a Hetzner virtual machine that is way better than my old Ubuntu one, less than half the price of what I used to pay, and just across the country from me. Not only that, but I took the challenge to move my stack to FreeBSD. It’s a long text, but stay for a cool introduction of FreeBSD Jails with Bastille and some interesting site load benchmarks.