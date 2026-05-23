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I Don't Need No Stinkin' Alarm Clock, I Have Birds
Everything starts at sunrise
In some countries, usually close to the equator, roosters wake people up in the morning (voluntarily or not). In our case, the hoards of birds jump on the roof and make sounds when it's time for them to get their morning feast, which in summertime* means some time before 5AM the biological alarm kicks in and it gets louder over time unless or until the birds are fed. It's an effective and energy-free way to wake up at fixed times/hours.
Running this site is a community effort done in several continents, but we stick to fixed times when it comes to some curation and some curators have other curation cycles (with suggestions that come from other countries). At the start (morning) Rianne identifies essential news, various contributors add stories overnight and around midday, then I typically cluster/group the leftovers together before bedtime.
The logo of this site is birds. █
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* It is not officially summer yet, but it sure feels like it:
Image source: On a Lark to the Planets (1904), the sequel to The Wonderful Electric Elephant.