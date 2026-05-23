GNU/Linux Devices and Moddable/Hackable Hardware

Meet Giraffe. Equipped with an Innr AE 270 T smart bulb, it allows me to turn the light on and off from our phones using Home Assistant. The main issue? I need my phone to turn it on and off.

Now don’t get me wrong, I can still walk up to the lamp and flip the switch. But, then I need to walk back up to it in order to turn it back on. Turns out, the smart bulb needs some power to receive control messages via the network.