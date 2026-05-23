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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 23, 2026



Quoting: SpacemiT K3 Pico-ITX Chassis Kit Review - Part 1: Unboxing, teardown, and first boot - CNX Software —

Let’s reassemble everything to boot the mini PC. If you own a monitor with USB PD power output, then a single USB-C cable can carry power and video to the K3 Pico-ITX Chassis Kit. If not, another option is to use a 12V power supply and connect it to the internal 2-pin connector, but this requires opening the chassis. So instead, I used the provided UGREEN USB-C dock to connect the power (65W USB-C adapter for Khadas Mind 2), and connect an HDMI display (Eazeye Radiant 15-6-inch Transflective LCD). I also added an RF dongle for a keyboard and mouse combo. I was greeted with the Bianbu OS setup wizard in Chinese, and but I could easily change that to English in two clicks.