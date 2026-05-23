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Web Browsers/Mozilla/Feed Readers: Human Readability, PDFs, and VPN
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Kyle Reddoch ☛ Improving My RSS Feed and Making It More Human Readable
I cleaned up my site's web feed so feed readers get better post content and images, while humans who open the feed in a browser get something that feels like part of the site.
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Mozilla
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Tom's Hardware ☛ After a year, Firefox finally stops crashing on Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs — Mozilla releases new version patch critical flaw on defective chip maker Intel 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs
Mozilla spent more than a year investigating widespread browser crashes on defective chip maker Intel 13th-gen and 14th-gen systems.
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It's FOSS ☛ Firefox Just Saved Us All from Spammy Online PDF Tools [Ed: Web Browsers Are for Rendering Web Page, They Shouldn't Become PDF Editors]
Firefox's PDF viewer just got a feature that online tools have been charging for.
Firefox's built-in PDF viewer has been adding useful features for a while now. You can annotate, fill out forms, draw, insert images, and sign documents without leaving the browser.
The recent Firefox 151 release adds merging documents to that list.
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TechRadar ☛ Mozilla VPN's shortcut lands on iPhone, with macOS and Linux users also getting a boost — here's all you need to know
Securing your digital life should never feel like a chore. The best VPN services understand this, which is why top-tier providers constantly refine their apps to make online privacy a seamless, set-and-forget experience. Mozilla is the latest provider to double down on this philosophy, rolling out a series of welcome upgrades to its standalone premium service, Mozilla VPN.
For iPhone users, the headline addition is a highly anticipated iOS Control Center shortcut. This widget allows you to toggle your VPN connection on or off in a single tap, without ever needing to open the app itself.
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