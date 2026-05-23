This Week in Plasma: Xe Driver Support and Polishing Discover

Over on This Week in Plasma, KDE's community shows off everything the developers have been working on. There's a ton of features and fixes here scheduled for release in KDE Plasma 6.6.6, 6.7, and even 6.8, so it's well worth a full read if you're interested in what's happening behind the scenes.

My favorite feature of the lot is marked for release in KDE Plasma 6.7. If you've used the clipboard history on KDE Plasma, you'll likely know that you can star specific items to prevent them from being automatically deleted. However, if you tell KDE Plasma to clear your clipboard, it will show you a notification asking if you also want to clear out the starred items, which, 99% of the time, you don't want to do.