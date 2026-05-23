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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 23, 2026



Quoting: Forty-six free software meetups on six continents —

The FSF invited free software supporters to organize in-person community meetups in their area during May 2026, or LibreLocal month, to bring people together to swap ideas, learn from each other, and celebrate free software. People were encouraged to organize events grounded in freedom to help spread the free software philosophy. Those who are organizing a meetup have listed their event details on a dedicated page. The list of all LibreLocals listed there continues to be updated.

"Advocating for free software and building community are important parts of our mission," said Zoë Kooyman, executive director of the FSF. "The excitement around last year's FSF LibreLocal meetups was so captivating that we knew we had to do it again. This year's response has been even bigger, with almost twice the amount of gatherings than last year and spanning six continents. The success of these LibreLocals speaks to how many people globally are interested in free software and ready to build community, and it demonstrates the strength of our movement," she added. "People getting together like this also proves how computer freedom and digital rights are on people's minds. When we reject freedom-restricting software and promote software that respects user rights, it helps further so many other basic rights."