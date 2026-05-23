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Red Hat Leftovers
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Red Hat ☛ How to prevent Hey Hi (AI) inference stack silent failures [Ed: Peddling slop at Red Hat]
If you are running agentic workloads in production, you want an API layer between your application and the inference engine for swapping providers without rewriting code, managing multi-turn conversation state, and observability. Every request passes through it as follows:
Client -> API layer -> inference server -> API layer -> client
You would expect this layer to pass everything through faithfully. But it can pass tool schemas incorrectly, handle fields differently across versions, or drop state that carries conversation context. When that happens, the final prompt the model sees differs from the format on which it was trained. In multi-turn tool calling, the client takes the response, updates conversation history, and sends it back through the API layer for the next turn. If information is silently lost, there are no failing tests, just quiet accuracy loss. This is one reason performance reports for the same agentic model vary so widely across different deployments.
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Red Hat ☛ Case study: Measuring energy efficiency on the x64 platform
In this blog post, we examine the computational performance and power consumption of a 32-core x64 system equipped with a dual-port 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) network card. Our analysis focuses on the following aspects: [...]
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Red Hat ☛ Protect data offloaded to GPU-accelerated environments with OpenShift sandboxed containers
The rapid growth of Hey Hi (AI) has transformed the security landscape for enterprise and cloud infrastructure. As organizations increasingly use GPU-accelerated environments for sensitive computations such as model training and data analytics, protecting the integrity and confidentiality of data and code in-use has become a crucial concern, often addressed through confidential computing technologies.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Streamlining Red Hat OpenShift multicluster management with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform
Red Hat integrates several key technologies to orchestrate a fully automated, security-focused, and efficient workflow for OpenShift environments to manage Day 2 operations. By combining Red Hat solutions, organizations can create scalable and automated operations that reduce manual intervention, minimize the risk of human error, and strengthen the overall security posture of large-scale OpenShift deployments. Solutions can include the following capabilities, delivered through several Red Hat product offerings:
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Make Use Of ☛ Flatpak is the best thing about Linux for one reason
Linux can be a pain, sometimes. The ever-growing list of distributions makes it so that there really isn’t one pre-defined standard for packages. Many distributions somewhat try to address this, but the result is almost always mixed. Not to mention, these packages aren’t cross-compatible across distributions either.
There was a need for a universal format, and by far the best one we’ve had yet is Flatpak. Yes, AppImage and Snaps exist, but both formats have a wide array of issues on their own.
Flatpak is simpler, robust, and surprisingly configurable — assuming you have the right tool.