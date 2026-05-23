Red Hat Leftovers

If you are running agentic workloads in production, you want an API layer between your application and the inference engine for swapping providers without rewriting code, managing multi-turn conversation state, and observability. Every request passes through it as follows:

Client -> API layer -> inference server -> API layer -> client

You would expect this layer to pass everything through faithfully. But it can pass tool schemas incorrectly, handle fields differently across versions, or drop state that carries conversation context. When that happens, the final prompt the model sees differs from the format on which it was trained. In multi-turn tool calling, the client takes the response, updates conversation history, and sends it back through the API layer for the next turn. If information is silently lost, there are no failing tests, just quiet accuracy loss. This is one reason performance reports for the same agentic model vary so widely across different deployments.