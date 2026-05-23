news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 23, 2026



Quoting: Eleven years later, my Lenovo G50 is still going strong —

Desktop computing peaked - or plateaued - around 2012 or so, even since Intel released and refined its "eye" generation of processors. At that time, it was clearly evident that any future improvements in hardware would not render revolutionary changes like in the decades before. This also meant that you didn't need to rush replacing your systems so quickly anymore, and if you lucked upon a sturdy reliable machine, you were in for a treat. My Lenovo G50 is a good example. Sure, its original operating system was useless, it was riddled with nonsense vendor crapware and alike, and I had lots of issues with Linux early on. But as a piece of kit, as hardware, it endured and proved itself many times over.

When I look at the current compute landscape, it is so obvious that big companies want the end user to keep arbitrarily refreshing their gear all the time, and if they won't do it voluntarily, then there will be software mandates and limits that will force people to buy and use newest and latest models. If you're confused what I'm talking about, it's this whole QR codes, ID verifications, passkeys, and similar nonsense. My Lenovo G50 is a relic from a different, better time. A piece of metal and plastic built to last, and last it does. For its relatively humble price, it has more than justified its value. I hope it will serve me for years to come. On a happy, maybe even nostalgic note, Dedo bids you farewell.