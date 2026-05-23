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Shelly 2.3.1 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Notifications
Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.
Shelly 2.3.1 also improves support for AUR updates, refactors user-agent handling, adds support for the libzstd compression library to make the Shelly binaries smaller, improves the bottom bar to play nice with interactive prompts, makes the configuration flatter, and adds automatic generation of CLI docs.