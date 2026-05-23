GNU/Linux Leftovers

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

This week is quite difficult for me to estimate how busy it was in Tumbleweed, as I was spending the whole week at a conference and, right now, I am on the train on my way back home. Nevertheless, I want to try to summarize for you what has happened during the last week, and what snapshots you have received.

Last week I had already mentioned the upcoming integration of AppArmore 5.0 and the fact that we have observed a new curl profile causing some hiccups. Sadly, beyond that, more profiles were added/improved, which hit quite a few wifi users (wpa_supplicant profile), and we did not catch that in openQA. The main tests on openQA are geared towards the default installation, which is based on SELinux by now. There are a few additional tests intentionally added for AppArmor (which is how we found out about the cURL profile). Secondly, it only appears in combination with WiFi/wpa_supplicant, which we do test in openQA (there mainly for wpa2-enterprise integration) – but as you can imagine, the combination AppArmor/WiFi is missing. Thanks to all the users who reported the issue, and special thanks to Christian for fixing the issue as fast as he did!