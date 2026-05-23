news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Server
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Techstrong Group Inc ☛ Shattering the Kubernetes Registry Bottleneck: Scaling Enterprise CI/CD With P2P Mesh Architecture
The transition from centralized infrastructure to decentralized topologies is inevitable as compute scales. Relying on a single registry to serve thousands of ephemeral containers is an architectural anti-pattern.
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 370: Softer Cyberdecks, A Simulated Clutch, And An Overstuffed Mailbox
This week, the guys look at girlie cyberdecks, a 3D printed circuit board, and talk electric motorcycles. Is 3D printing safe? Want an accurate moon on your desk? How about modern punch cards? All of that and much more were on the menu this week.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Jonas Hietala ☛ Jonas Hietala: Talos Linux on Proxmox with Terraform
It’s time to get the VMs rolling.
As stated in the intro I’m going to use Terraform to provision VMs and to configure Talos Linux. We’ll end up with this simple interface: [...]
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Klara ☛ Why ZFS Is the Ideal Filesystem for Multi-User Media Production
ZFS for media production allows studios to optimize storage for each department, improving performance across animation, compositing, editorial, and databases while maintaining strong data protection and simple project isolation.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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XDA ☛ Someone built a full Wayland compositor inside Minecraft, and it actually works
Wayland has been the center of a few big Linux stories this year. We've seen some distros adopt it, we've seen some drop X11 in favor of it, and we've seen people creating alternatives to X11 to stave off Wayland. But nobody asks, "What about adding Wayland to Minecraft?" mainly because, why would they? Minecraft is a game, not an operating system.
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Ocean Design for Plasma – May Updates
Fixing Color Visuals, Exporting and Importing
We received multiple reports of problems when importing the Penpot library file. Users would see a Penpot instance crash upon loading our library.
One of our contributors noticed that there was a problematic graphic in the library that, when removed, did not make the Penpot instance crash.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ GNOME Sushi spacebar preview fix coming to Ubuntu 26.04
GNOME Sushi fans, rejoice: the spacebar preview feature is being fixed in Ubuntu 26.04. If you’re not familiar with it, GNOME Sushi is a file preview tool similar to Quick Look on macOS. Select a file in Nautilus, press space and a floating preview window appears. It works with images, video and audio files, PDFs, plain text files and more. GNOME’s Sushi isn’t preinstalled in Ubuntu but many users install it themselves as it makes it easier to find specific files when rooting through folders filled with samey-seeming documents, audio files and video clip.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/21
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This week is quite difficult for me to estimate how busy it was in Tumbleweed, as I was spending the whole week at a conference and, right now, I am on the train on my way back home. Nevertheless, I want to try to summarize for you what has happened during the last week, and what snapshots you have received.
Last week I had already mentioned the upcoming integration of AppArmore 5.0 and the fact that we have observed a new curl profile causing some hiccups. Sadly, beyond that, more profiles were added/improved, which hit quite a few wifi users (wpa_supplicant profile), and we did not catch that in openQA. The main tests on openQA are geared towards the default installation, which is based on SELinux by now. There are a few additional tests intentionally added for AppArmor (which is how we found out about the cURL profile). Secondly, it only appears in combination with WiFi/wpa_supplicant, which we do test in openQA (there mainly for wpa2-enterprise integration) – but as you can imagine, the combination AppArmor/WiFi is missing. Thanks to all the users who reported the issue, and special thanks to Christian for fixing the issue as fast as he did!
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Ubuntu ☛ Decoding design: How design and engineering thrive together in open source
“I’ve just been kind of structuring my designs in a way that is good documentation.”
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