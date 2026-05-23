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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Drupal, WordPress, and "Selfhosted Static Site Editor"
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Security Week ☛ Drupal Vulnerability in Hacker Crosshairs Shortly After Disclosure
The flaw can be exploited by unauthenticated attackers to obtain information and in some cases for privilege escalation and remote code execution.
Drupal predicted that an exploit for CVE-2026-9082 may be created within hours or days of disclosure and alerted users prior to the patch’s release on May 20.
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Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ How to disable WordPress 7.0’s new AI features
Released this Wednesday (20th), WordPress 7.0’s headline feature was supposed to be real-time collaboration. But in the final stretch, after beta versions, Matt Mullenweg, the project’s leader, postponed the feature and promoted LLM integration to be the version’s centerpiece instead.
(Matt’s leadership was a shitshow, with delays, new demands with unrealistic deadlines, and as always, plenty of finger-pointing. “What’s wrong with WordPress?”, asks the only person with the power to change WordPress’s direction.)
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Dan Q ☛ A Selfhosted Static Site Editor
My 12-year-old was interested in learning some HTML and CSS and making her own website. If she were anybody else I’d point her at something like Nekoweb as a starter host because their web-based (VSCode-based) “Nekode” text editor makes writing your first static site simple.
But I’ve got a NAS sitting at home on a fibre connection, so I figured: I might as well just host something similar here.
Here’s how I did it: [...]
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WordPress ☛ WordPress 7.0 – WordPress.org
Build the navigation you've always wanted. Drop in a pattern, adjust it like a single block. Show the right content to the right screen. Connect the AI tools you already use. WordPress 7.0 hands you more of the controls, and trusts you to use them.