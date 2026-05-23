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Games: Introducing the Godot Asset Store, Veridian Expanse, SNES, and More
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Godot Engine ☛ Introducing the Godot Asset Store
We've been working on replacing the Asset Library with something built for the present and future. Here's what's coming.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Drill, craft, and blast your way through the demo of Veridian Expanse | GamingOnLinux
Bringing together the worlds of twin-stick arcade shooters with crafting and exploration, Veridian Expanse is another indie game with a demo worth a go.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Casualties: Unknown demo showcases its intense exploration and injury system | GamingOnLinux
A demo that's definitely worth a go - the unforgiving cave-exploration survival simulator Casualties: Unknown has a really interesting idea.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Oops - someone nearly caused a fire with the Steam Controller Puck | GamingOnLinux
As a bit of a PSA - you might want to ensure you're rather careful with Valve's new Steam Controller charging Puck. Keep anything conductive away from it.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve attempt to get the New York lootbox lawsuit dismissed as "People enjoy surprises" | GamingOnLinux
Valve are (obviously) trying to get the New York lootbox lawsuit dismissed, with some interesting arguments to defend lootboxes in games like Counter-Strike 2. The Steam platform owner already issued a rare public statement back in March, and now they've officially fired back.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's what was revealed during The Warhammer Skulls Showcase 2026 | GamingOnLinux
The Warhammer Skulls Showcase 2026 has been and gone and with it plenty of announcements, updates, demos and more so read on for the details. You're eating good if you're a Warhammer fan, and there's some you can try out right now.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ SN Operator from Epilogue brings SNES carts to modern PCs and its now up for order | GamingOnLinux
Epilogue just announced the SN Operator for running actual SNES cartridges on modern PCs is now up for order, and it has Linux support. I already have the previous one they did, the GB Operator for Game Boy cartridges, and it works really nicely. These devices are really great for classic physical game preservation.