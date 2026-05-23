Databases/PostgreSQL: pg_mentat 1.3.0, pg_infer 1.0.0, pg_tre 1.1.1, Textpattern issues with MariaDB 11.8

I am pleased to announce the first public release of [pg_mentat] (https://github.com/gburd/pg_mentat), a PostgreSQL extension that implements Datomic's data model -- immutable facts (datoms), schema-first attributes, a full Datalog query compiler, the pull Hey Hi (AI) time travel, and Hey Hi (AI) transactions -- entirely inside PostgreSQL.

pg_mentat is built with pgrx 0.17 in Rust and supports PostgreSQL 13 through 18. The current release is 1.3.0, the "Postgres Extension Family" release, which adds Datalog where-fns that bridge into rum, pg_trgm, fuzzystrmatch, pgvector, pg_infer, PostGIS, and several other extensions as soft dependencies (nothing pg_mentat ships requires any of them, but where-fns light up automatically when they are present).

An optional companion daemon, mentatd, speaks the Datomic client wire protocol (EDN, Transit+JSON, Transit+MsgPack) over HTTP for applications that already expect it.