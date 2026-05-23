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David Revoy ☛ Interim Install Guide: KDE Neon User Edition for a professional digital painter workstation
Disclaimer: this article was not written, prompt or proofread using AI/LLM. If my sentences are weird, and with typos: all my apologies. Blame the fact that I'm French and I'm mostly self-taught when it comes to English.
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Setup Timeshift on Debian forky with btrfs root
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How to Install Docker on AlmaLinux 10
AlmaLinux 10 is the latest version of the popular AlmaLinux server OS that has replaced CentOS. If you’re running it on a VPS or a local test VM, Docker is probably the second thing you want installed after the OS itself.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install NVIDIA Drivers in Ubuntu 26.04 [in Two Ways]
This is a step by step beginners guide shows how to install the most recent NVIDIA drivers in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. There are two official ways to install NVIDIA drivers in Ubuntu: one from Ubuntu developers, the other from NVIDIA website. The drivers from the system repository are maintained by Ubuntu developers.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Kdenlive on Fedora 44
Video editing on GNU/Linux used to mean struggling with limited tools or expensive proprietary software.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Thunderbird on Fedora 44
If you need to Install Thunderbird on Fedora 44, the safest way is to pick one installation method, follow a clean setup, and configure your mail profile [...]
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TecMint ☛ witr: A Tool That Explains Why a Linux Process Is Running
To find that out manually, you usually end up running multiple commands like systemctl status, lsof, ss -tlnp, and digging into /proc/<pid>/ just to piece everything together.
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PhotoFlare on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Installing PhotoFlare on Ubuntu is mostly a package-source choice: Ubuntu’s Universe package gives you a lightweight editor for crops, color adjustments, text overlays, batch conversion, and quick retouching, while the PhotoFlare developer PPAs expose newer builds only where their package indexes currently publish them.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Xournal++ on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Handwritten notes and PDF markup are much easier to manage when the app understands pens, page backgrounds, pressure input, and export workflows instead of treating every annotation as a generic image edit.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Kdenlive on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Kdenlive gives Ubuntu users a full timeline editor for cutting footage, working with multiple audio and video tracks, applying effects, and rendering finished projects without moving to a proprietary editor.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Cursor on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Cursor on Ubuntu has two useful GNU/Linux entry points: the graphical desktop editor and the terminal-based Cursor Agent CLI. The desktop app is easiest to maintain through Anysphere’s APT repository, while the agent installs per user under ~/.local/ from Cursor’s official installer.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Inkscape on Fedora 44
Vector work on Fedora is easiest when the editor stays tied to a package source you already trust. To install Inkscape on Fedora Linux, use Fedora’s RPM package for the lowest-maintenance desktop install, or use the Flathub package when you prefer Flatpak app/runtime updates.
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Linux Capable ☛ bg Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
A stopped terminal job does not need to block your shell forever. The bg command in GNU/Linux resumes a suspended job in the background, which is useful when a long-running command was paused with Ctrl+Z and you want the terminal prompt back without abandoning the job.
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Linux Capable ☛ firewall-cmd Command Examples for Firewalld
The firewall-cmd command is where Firewalld becomes practical: zones decide where traffic policy applies, services and ports decide what a zone allows, and the runtime versus permanent split decides whether a change survives reloads.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure Static IP Address on Fedora 44
A stable address matters as soon as Fedora hosts SSH sessions, file shares, port-forwarded services, DNS records, or monitoring checks that should not move after every DHCP renewal.
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dwaves.de ☛ primitive simple iptables based brute force ssh attack ban