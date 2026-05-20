news
HP Is the Latest to Sponsor the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS)
This comes as great news after Dell and Lenovo announced earlier this month their support for the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), which provides a portal for device firmware updating on Linux-based operating system via the fwupd software.
HP is joining Dell and Lenovo as premier sponsors of the LVFS, as part of the project’s new sustainability effort, complementing start-up sponsors like Framework and OSFF (Open Source Firmware Foundation), as well as engineering support sponsors like Red Hat and The Linux Foundation.