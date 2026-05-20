HP Is the Latest to Sponsor the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS)

Wireshark 4.6.6 is here three weeks after Wireshark 4.6.5 to update support for the BACapp, BPv7, DB/IB GDS DB, Kafka, MACsec, PFCP, RF4CE, ROHC, RTPS-VT, SAPHDB, and SIP protocols, and update support for the JSON and VeriWave capture files.

Coming almost three months after Ardour 9.2, the Ardour 9.5 release is here to introduce chord editing and quantization, and a Cubase-style cross cursor for MIDI editing to the pianoroll interfaces, along with the ability to open multiple MIDI regions in the same pianoroll interface and edit one region while looking at notes of other regions.

Highlights of Thunderbird 151 include the enablement of Thundermail OAuth sign-in with account auto-configuration, support for sorting tasks by created or modified date, and the ability to override the OAuth provider details for EWS (Exchange Web Services) accounts.

Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Ubuntu Core 26 introduces new features like live kernel patching, enhanced hardware-backed protection for mission-critical deployments, optimized OTA updates that are now 90 percent smaller, precise Linux builds, and up to 15 years of security maintenance.

Highlights of DietPi 10.4 include support for the Orange Pi 5B SBC with dedicated images, updated kernels patched against the Copy Fail and Dirty Frag security vulnerabilities across all supported SBCs, and support for persistent network interface names for the two Ethernet ports on the NanoPi R76S SBC.