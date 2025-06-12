Jack Wallen's How-tos

When you want to download files from the internet, you typically open your web browser, go to the file in question, and let the downloading commence. But did you know you can do the same thing from the Linux command line? The command is wget.

The wget command uses multiple simultaneous connections that result in much faster downloads. On top of that, wget is capable of resuming downloads that were interrupted by networking issues, and, unlike web browsers, wget isn't burdened by cookies, add-ons, and other features that can slow it down or make it less reliable -- especially helpful when you need to download a larger file. Why relegate that to your browser?