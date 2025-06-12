Jack Wallen's How-tos

Tux Machines

Internet Society

No Research, No Internet

We all take things for granted. For those fortunate enough to have reliable, affordable Internet access, it’s easy to forget that there’s nothing inevitable about being able to FaceTime with a faraway loved one or pay your electricity bill from your phone.

Everyone at the Table: Shaping the Internet Through Collaboration

The Internet is open, interconnected, and doesn’t recognize borders—it’s meant to connect us all, no matter where we live. While it may appear to be a single global network, the Internet is actually made up of over 70,000 smaller networks that work seamlessly together, creating the Internet we know and love. We at the Internet Society believe that the Internet is for everyone. 

LinuxGizmos.com

FusionTech MBM-T113 Delivers Compact ARM-Based Performance in Mobile-ITX Form Factor

FusionTech notes that the Cortex-A7 cores operate at 1.2GHz. The board is available with either 128MB or 256MB of DDR3 memory and includes 32GB of onboard eMMC flash storage, along with a Micro SD slot for expansion.

Radxa UFS/eMMC Module Reader and Storage Solution Enables Fast Flashing and Scalable Embedded Storage

Radxa’s UFS/eMMC Module Reader is a compact USB 3.0 adapter for flashing OS images, accessing firmware, and transferring large files. It supports both eMMC v5.0 and UFS 2.1 modules with speeds up to 5 Gbps

ROC-RK3506J-CC Board Integrates RK3506J and Dual LAN Support

The ROC-RK3506J-CC is a compact single-board computer based on Rockchip’s RK3506J processor. Designed for embedded systems with real-time demands, it supports a wide range of I/O and OS options and is available in both industrial and commercial variants.

9to5Linux

Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” to Remove the GNOME on Xorg (X11) Session

Following the decision of the GNOME project to remove support for the Xorg Server for a more secure, faster, and modern Linux desktop experience, Ubuntu devs decided to remove the Xorg-based Ubuntu session, which was known as Ubuntu on Xorg, from the Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka) release.

Linux Kernel 6.14 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.15

Released on March 24th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.14 introduced new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units), and more.

DXVK 2.6.2 Improves Support for Rocketbirds 2, Red Orchestra: Ostfront, and More

DXVK 2.6.2 is here more than two months after DXVK 2.6.1 with improvements for the Pirate Hunter, Red Orchestra: Ostfront, Rocketbirds 2, theHunter Classic, and Thumper video games, improved WSI backend selection in dxvk-native, and improved vendor ID override logic for D3D9.

IBM and GAFAM Openwashing From Microsoft's OSI, Open Invention Network, and 'Linux' Foundation

  
Canonical Dropping Bazaar Support from Launchpad

  
Ubuntu 25.10 Going to Remove Xorg Session for GNOME

  
To follow the upstream GNOME’s road-map, Ubuntu confirmed to remove the classic X11/Xorg session in the next Ubuntu 25.10 release


  
 


 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Ubuntu Lomiri – Linux distribution for phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops

  
Jack Wallen's How-tos

  
today's leftovers

  
Microsoft/Windows TCO and Entrapment

  
Open Hardware/Modding: FusionTech, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
5 MacOS-like Linux distros that can rescue your old Intel Mac before support ends

  
Canonical/Ubuntu: The Fall to GAFAM, Mindless Buzzwords, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Linux Matters, Destination Linux, and "PewDiePie Just Switched to Linux... Here's Why You Should Too"

  
Rocky Linux 10 Is Out Now as Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10

  
Rocky Linux 10 has been released today as a free alternative to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 operating system series, adding various major changes both from upstream and in-house.

 
Games: Steam Deck OLED, TerraTech Legion, Craftlings, Gunstoppable, More

  
New LWN Articles About Linux Kernel

  
The importance of free software to science

  
Although there is an implicit philosophical stance here—that reproducibility and openness in science are desirable, for instance—it is simply a fact that a working scientist will use the best tools for the job, even if those might not strictly conform to the laudable goals of the free-software movement

 
Security Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Orange Pi, and More

  
IBM/Red Bait Leftovers: Fedora, Hype, and Paid-for Fake 'Articles'

  
Linux Kernel: OpenVPN DCO, BcacheFS, and “EPYC Venice”

  
Apple and Microsoft Try to Prevent Users From Exploring/Installing "Proper" GNU/Linux

  
Docker Desktop 4.42 and VMware Workstation Pro and Alternatives in 2025

  
today's howtos

  
Late Night Linux and "End of Windows 10"

  
"Flock to fedora 2025" and Red Hat spouting out buzzwords again

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Right To Repair, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Events and Mozilla on Travel

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Games: At Fate's End, Satisfactory, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
I tried using a FreeBSD distro as my daily driver in 2025

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Want to save your old computer? Try one of these 8 Linux distros for free

  
Yesterday's Celebrations [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins

  
Android Leftovers

  
Manjaro KDE Plasma is planned to move to Wayland

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Corporations that insist on killing X11

  
Graphics: Drivers, Collabora, and Vulkan

  
Red Hat Culls and Other Red Hat News

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Mozilla Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
PostgreSQL Releases and News

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
FreeBSD 14.3 and More

  
today's howtos

  
Audacity 3.7.4 Improves Effect Preview, Studio Fade Out, and Waveform Rendering

  
Audacity 3.7.4 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source digital audio editor and recording software to improve the stability and reliability of the software.

 
Kdenlive 25.04.2 released

  
5 reasons why I use systemd on Linux to customize and run services

  
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon

  
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
GNOME Has a New Infrastructure Partner: Welcome AWS!

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.2, Linux 6.14.11, and Linux 6.12.33

  
4 ways to level up your gaming on Linux, starting with the right distro

  
today's leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
Sway 1.11 Wayland Tiling Window Manager Released

  
4 reasons PowerTop is the most powerful Linux tool you're not using

  
Attention! Linux Mint 20 Has Reached Its End

  
It’s time to upgrade! Linux Mint 20.x has reached end of life

 
Make GIMP 3.0.x Flatpak Follow System Color Scheme (Light or Dark)

  
As you may know, GIMP provides official Linux packages through Flatpak and AppImage

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
SmartOS – Type 1 Hypervisor platform based on illumos

  
illumos – Unix operating system

  
ROC-RK3506J-CC Board Integrates RK3506J and Dual LAN Support

  
Rhino Linux developers are moving away from XFCE - and I'm all for it

  
Games: Steam Next Fest, BitCraft Online, CorsixTH, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Tux Machines is 21! [original]

  
Microsoft cannot silence us