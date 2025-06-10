If you are running an IPFS node that serves many requests, such as a public HTTP gateway, IPFS can speed up queries by maintaining long-term connections to IPFS nodes that serve many CIDs. Using IPFS, you can prioritize connections to specific peers called Peering. The Peering process will tell IPFS which peers to prioritize by editing the Peering configuration in your IPFS configuration file.

IPFS offers several advantages including faster data transfer, reduced fault tolerance, and reduced server load. Not only that, IPFS also has the ability to access data even when disconnected from the Internet or when the data server is unavailable.

In this article, we will learn how to install and use IPFS on a FreeBSD server. Before discussing IPFS further, it doesn’t hurt to get to know IPFS first.