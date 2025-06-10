news
today's howtos
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Kill a Process in the GNU/Linux terminal
Sometimes things go wrong and we have to kill a running process. In this how-to we show you how easy this can be via the terminal.
-
Andy Bell ☛ Sticky revealing footer
By applying position: relative to the <main> element, we create a new stacking context. We can then apply z-index to that. Without creating a new stacking context, our z-index will be ignored. Because the <footer> is position: sticky, that is also a new stacking context. There’s a few ways you can do it without using position too.
-
UnixBSDSHell ☛ How to Install IPFS Peer to Peer Networking on FreeBSD UnixBSDShell
If you are running an IPFS node that serves many requests, such as a public HTTP gateway, IPFS can speed up queries by maintaining long-term connections to IPFS nodes that serve many CIDs. Using IPFS, you can prioritize connections to specific peers called Peering. The Peering process will tell IPFS which peers to prioritize by editing the Peering configuration in your IPFS configuration file.
IPFS offers several advantages including faster data transfer, reduced fault tolerance, and reduced server load. Not only that, IPFS also has the ability to access data even when disconnected from the Internet or when the data server is unavailable.
In this article, we will learn how to install and use IPFS on a FreeBSD server. Before discussing IPFS further, it doesn’t hurt to get to know IPFS first.
-
APNIC ☛ Estimating the sweet spot of packets for classifying network flows at scale
Over the past 20 years, flow classification techniques have evolved from static signature matching on packet header fields (IP address, port number, protocol ID, and so on) and payload bytes, to Machine Learning (ML) classifiers that determine flow types by their time-series packet statistics. ML classifiers address many legacy challenges through their abilities to capture the complex statistical profiles across diversified flow types —profiles that are difficult to extract manually as simple ‘if-else’ signatures. However, ML-based classifiers often require many time-series packets from each flow to construct a statistical profile for accurate classification — not cost-effective when handling millions of concurrent flows in a large network and can cause delays for subsequent network operations (NetOps) tasks.
In this post, I discuss FastFlow, our recent effort to enable ML classifiers to use just sufficient (minimal) numbers of packets for accurate flow classification. Full details can be found in this paper (or the preprint version), which has been accepted to ACM SIGMETRICS 2025.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to use usermod Command in Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to use usermod command in Linux.
You can use usermod command in GNU/Linux to edit any user's settings, easily from the terminal, you can for example edit : password, username, home location, add user or remove from groups etc.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MyBB on Debian 12
Installing MyBB on Debian 12 provides an excellent foundation for creating a thriving online community. MyBB stands as one of the most reliable and feature-rich forum software solutions available today, offering extensive customization options and robust security features.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VSCodium on Fedora 42 [Ed: Creating a dangerous reliance on proprietary spyware from Microsoft is a bad plan. Try Kate instead.]
VSCodium represents a privacy-focused alternative to Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code, offering developers the same powerful features without telemetry tracking or proprietary licensing restrictions. This open-source code editor has gained significant traction among privacy-conscious developers and organizations seeking transparent, community-driven development tools.
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Copy Files and Directories in the Linux terminal
Copying files and directories in the Linux terminal is really efficient and straightforward once you know how to do it. It’s useful when we need to manage our files and directories without the need for a GUI, for example in a BASH script. We can do this whether we are at our desk or if we are accessing a machine remotely via SSH.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Automate common and boring tasks with Bash Scripts in Linux
Write your own scripts to automate the boring / complex tasks of your job.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Find Files in the Linux terminal
In this how-to, we’ll look at various ways of using the find command to help us find files and directories across the Linux filesystem. Sometimes we misplace a file or directory and we can spend precious time searching via the terminal. On the Linux desktop, the file manager will have a builtin search tool, as does the terminal. The find command is immensely useful, and exceptionally easy to use.
-