news
Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (golang, nodejs22, thunderbird, and varnish), Debian (gimp, modsecurity-apache, python-tornado, and roundcube), Fedora (chromium, coreutils, fcgi, ghostscript, krb5, libvpx, mingw-gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free, mingw-libsoup, mod_security, and samba), Mageia (php-adodb, systemd, and tomcat), Red Hat (buildah, firefox, glibc, grafana, kernel, libsoup, libxslt, mod_security, perl-FCGI, podman, python-tornado, and skopeo), Slackware (libvpx), and SUSE (helm-mirror, iputils, and libraw).
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Unverified code is the next national security threat
Congress and federal agencies can take some simple steps to better protect open-source software.
-
Security Week ☛ Chinese Espionage Crews Circle SentinelOne in Year-Long Reconnaissance Campaign
Anti-malware vendor said it spent the past twelve months deflecting a stream of network reconnaissance probes from China-nexus threat actors
-
SANS ☛ OctoSQL - Vulnerability Data, (Sun, Jun 8th)
-
Security Week ☛ Mirai Botnets Exploiting Wazuh Security Platform Vulnerability
CVE-2025-24016, a critical remote code execution vulnerability affecting Wazuh servers, has been exploited by Mirai botnets.