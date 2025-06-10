news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Darren Goossens ☛ The TDE editor on 64-bit Linux in 2023, including a man page
The TDE editor is terrific; powerful and light and infinitely customisable. (Strictly, the E stands for editor, so should I call it the TDE editor? The Thomson-Davis Editor editor?)
Ages ago I compiled it for Linux. I thought it was time to try again as times change. This is what I did. First, note we are on a nice, modern 64-bit Linux. Also, note that Jason Hood, the current maintainer, kindly made a patch for compilation on 64-bit Linux, which makes installation pretty simple.
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Rlang ☛ Free R, Python and SQL editors in techtonique dot net
In this post, I’ll showcase the free online code editors available on https://www.techtonique.net for R, Python, and SQL. These editors provide a convenient way to write and test code directly in your browser without any installation required. Whether you’re learning to code, testing snippets, or working on small projects, these tools offer a lightweight and accessible development environment.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Nathan Upchurch ☛ Poaster: Solving SSG Microblogging Ergonomics with Ruby and KDialog
While it would have been simple enough for me to build a microblogging feature into my Eleventy website, the trouble was wanting to use it after it was built. Unlike using a CMS such as WordPress to make a website, I knew of no nice interface for Eleventy, or for that matter any SSG, that would help me create a post and publish it online without opening an IDE[1] and using the command line. Instead, the process looks something like this: [...]
-
Leon Mika ☛ That Which Didn't Make the Cut: a Hugo CMS
This can’t really be described as CMS. It’s more of a place to create posts from a template which can then be published via a Micropub endpoint. But it does the job I need, which is creating link posts with the links pre-filled.
-
-
FSF
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, June 13, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, June 13 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
-
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
-
Rlang ☛ LA County Population
With a U.S. Census Bureau API Key you can write something like this to get county-level population data to play with, including geometry information for drawing maps: [...]
-
Lockywolf ☛ Analyzing ipv4 trades with gnuplot.
The data in this demo is taken from the ipv4.global auction.
-
-