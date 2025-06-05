news
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Operating Systems/Distros
GNU/Linux
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.23: Helwan Linux, Quarkdown, Konsole Tweaks, Keyboard Shortcuts and More GNU/Linux Stuff
Linux gaming rising up...
MusicTech ☛ Can Linux really replace Windows and macOS for music production?
Once the preserve of specialists, hobbyists and geeks, Linux is nowadays a wholly viable solution for everyday desktop computing. Moreover, and for various reasons, Linux tends to be less demanding of system resources than Windows and macOS, and so can give a new lease of life to older hardware that would otherwise be added to the burgeoning e-waste mountain.
This may all seem rather confusing, especially if you’re new to the world of Linux, but what should be clear is that Linux’s open source ethos allows a depth of freedom and choice that’s unheard of — and being increasingly curtailed — in Windows and macOS. Linux developers embrace this open ethos, and take full advantage of the freedom to create OS’s and apps that suit almost every use case… and yes, this includes music production.
ZDNet ☛ This Linux-friendly mini PC drives up to six monitors (and saves space in the office)
Lenovo's ThinkStation P3 Tiny packs a lot of hardware into a small frame, but its support for Linux out of the box makes it a solid enterprise choice.
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 835: Board Member B
This week Jonathan and Rob chat with Nate Graham about KDE! Why did Nate walk away from Apple, and how did he find Linux and KDE? And what does he see coming next? Watch to find out!
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Ignacy Kuchciński: Using Portals with unsandboxed apps
Nowadays XDG Desktop Portal plays an important part in interaction between apps and the system, providing much needed security and unifying the experience, regardless of the desktop environment or toolkit you're using.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Barry Kauler ☛ woofQ changes merged into woofQV
woofQ builds EasyOS, woofQV builds QV. The latter is a very experimental distribution that I worked on for several months in 2024, then sometime in November 2024 dropped back to working on EasyOS. I posted about why put QV on-hold, see recent posts: [...]
BSD
Klara ☛ Cost-Efficient ZFS Storage on Commodity Hardware
Building reliable storage doesn’t have to mean buying expensive, vendor-certified hardware. By combining ZFS and FreeBSD, organizations can achieve enterprise-grade storage reliability, flexibility, and performance using commodity hardware. This article explores how ZFS shifts the focus from hardware to software, highlights best practices for building dependable storage systems, and explains why commodity-based setups offer more control, transparency, and cost-efficiency.
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Improvements To RPM Lint Results and Reviewing Submit Requests
In this update, we’re introducing two improvements that make reviewing RPM lint results and Submit Requests easier: a dedicated view for RPM lint results, and a clearer, more helpful display of build statuses in Submit Requests. We started the redesign of the request workflow in August 2022.
