GNU/Linux, BSD, and Operating Systems/Distros

Once the preserve of specialists, hobbyists and geeks, Linux is nowadays a wholly viable solution for everyday desktop computing. Moreover, and for various reasons, Linux tends to be less demanding of system resources than Windows and macOS, and so can give a new lease of life to older hardware that would otherwise be added to the burgeoning e-waste mountain.

This may all seem rather confusing, especially if you’re new to the world of Linux, but what should be clear is that Linux’s open source ethos allows a depth of freedom and choice that’s unheard of — and being increasingly curtailed — in Windows and macOS. Linux developers embrace this open ethos, and take full advantage of the freedom to create OS’s and apps that suit almost every use case… and yes, this includes music production.