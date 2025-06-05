Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

news
Darren Goossens ☛ Adding old TeX Live to emTeX (FreeDOS, DOSBox) – DSPACE
Pointless retrotech: playing with LaTeX (emTeX) on DOSBox and FreeDOS. Where can you get extra packages?
Sean Conner ☛ The basics of an indirect threaded code ANS Forth implementation
Second, Forth is a stack-based language. There are rarely any explicit parameters, just data placed on a stack, known as the “data stack.” Because of this, expressions are written in Reverse Polish Notation (RPN)—data is specified first, then the operator.
Third, there's a second stack, the “return stack” that is pretty much what it sounds like—it records the return address when calling into a Forth word.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Audacious 4.5 Beta Added New Plugins & LRCLIB Lyrics [Ubuntu PPA]
Audacious audio player announced the 4.5 beta release few days ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu using PPA. The new release of this lightweight free open-source XMMS fork added new plugins, new lyrics provider, fixed various bugs, and improved PipeWire output support.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Introducing Gateway API Inference Extension
Modern generative Hey Hi (AI) and large language model (LLM) services create unique traffic-routing challenges on Kubernetes. Unlike typical short-lived, stateless web requests, LLM inference sessions are often long-running, resource-intensive, and partially stateful. For example, a single GPU-backed model server may keep multiple inference sessions active and maintain in-memory token caches.
Traditional load balancers focused on HTTP path or round-robin lack the specialized capabilities needed for these workloads. They also don’t account for model identity or request criticality (e.g., interactive chat vs. batch jobs). Organizations often patch together ad-hoc solutions, but a standardized approach is missing.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl 8.14.1
This is a patch-release done only a week since the previous version with no changes merged only bugfixes. Because some of the regressions in 8.14.0 were a little too annoying to leave unattended for a full cycle.
PC World ☛ Mozilla begins screening Firefox extensions for [cryptocurrency] scams
Even though the crypto mining boom has largely passed, cryptocurrency scams still remain out there. Since [cryptocurrency] wallets often come in the form of a web browser extension, so do crypto scams—and Mozilla has spotted hundreds of them trying to get onto the official repository of Firefox extensions. Now, a new tool that automatically scans for them exists.
The New Stack ☛ Linux: Back Up a MySQL Database From the Command Line
If your website, app, or business depends on a database, one very important step you must take is backing up that data. Without a solid backup, you could find yourself in dire straits with corrupted data and no way to replace it.
Fortunately, backing up MySQL databases is not nearly as hard as you might think, and the required tools are all built in.
Document Foundation ☛ Announcing the winners in the Month of LibreOffice, May 2025 – Get your free sticker pack!
At the beginning of May, we began a new Month of LibreOffice campaign, celebrating community contributions all across the project. We do these every six months – so how many people got sticker packs this time? Check it out… 385 This is a huge increase over the last campaign, in November, which had 301 winners.
Harry Cresswell ☛ Hugo Version Manager
If your site uses an old version of Hugo and you’re happy with the features it offers, then you can happily stick with it as long as you like. Hugo will continue to work without any issues. This is one of the many great things about working with Hugo, as it means there’s no real need to upgrade your version, unless you want to.
APNIC ☛ Register now for APNIC 60
Technical workshops (4 – 8 September 2025): Get hands-on training in network management, monitoring and security, and advanced routing. These workshops are designed to provide you with practical skills that you can apply in your day-to-day work.
