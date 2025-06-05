Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPi M5, a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3576 processor. It features a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU, supports LPDDR4X or LPDDR5 memory, and offers UFS 2.0 storage along with dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI-CSI/DSI interfaces.

Avalue Technology has introduced two industrial single-board computers designed to match the Raspberry Pi form factor while addressing the requirements of edge computing and IoT integration. The new models, ACP-3566-PI and ACP-IMX8-PI, offer ARM-based platforms for different embedded applications and performance demands.

If, in 2018, you had told Alan Ramírez, a Peruvian telecommunications engineer and university lecturer, that a short training course would one day shape national Internet policy and connect thousands more rural Peruvians, he might have laughed. But just five years later, that’s exactly what happened.

Wireshark 4.4.7 is here to patch a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-5601) that could allow a denial of service attack via packet injection or crafted capture file in Wireshark versions 4.4.0 to 4.4.6 and 4.2.0 to 4.2.12 due to a bug in the column utility module that leads to a dissection engine crash.

Rocky Linux 9.6 continues to enhance the image-building and delivery process with openSUSE‘s KIWI next-generation appliance builder. KIWI, an open-source and modern image-building tool that enables a more consistent and maintainable workflow, was used to build most of the images in this release.

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.10, the fwupd 2.0.11 release adds support for the Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart dock, a new check-reboot-needed command for scripts to use, support for reading the SELinux state in the report failure metadata, and support for the Dell dock ownership command.

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 updates the OS Customisation panel with regex support to match SSH public keys and removes the ‘Show password’ checkbox, disables Wayland support for the AppImage bundle, hides system drives in the destination pop-up on Linux systems, and adds support for more archive formats via the libarchive library.

While Oracle is working hard on the next major release of its powerful virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.2, which promises a revamped UI and improvements to ARM virtualization, VirtualBox 7.1.10 is here to introduce initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series for both Linux guests and hosts.