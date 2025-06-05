news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Arduino ☛ This DIY standing desk controller provides luxury car-style memory settings
One of the best features you’ll find on a fancy luxury car is seat position memory. Typically, there are at least two profiles that “save” the position of the seat. When switching drivers, the new seat occupant can simply push the button for their profile and the seat will automatically move to their saved position. Tired of adjusting it manually, Andy of Yeah Nah DIY implemented a similar memory function into the controller he built for his standing desk.
-
Hackaday ☛ The Blackberry Keyboard: How An Open-Source Ecosystem Sprouts
What could happen when you open-source a hardware project?
-
CNX Software ☛ This ESP32-P4 board is equipped with an ESP32-C5 dual-band WiFi 6 module
All ESP32-P4 boards and devkits we’ve covered so far rely on ESP32-C6 for wireless connectivity, but the Wireless Tag WT99P4C5-S1 differs in that it pairs the ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC with an ESP32-C5 wireless module featuring dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth LE 5.0, and an 802.15.4 radio for Zigbee, Thread, and Matter connectivity.
-
CNX Software ☛ LinkPi ENC1Pro 4Kp60 HDMI video encoder supports NDI HX, Tally light, and 4G/5G/Wi-Fi USB Expansion
The LinkPi ENC1Pro is a compact, high-performance 4Kp60 HDMI video encoder designed for professional live streaming and broadcasting applications. It supports two HDMI 2.0 inputs and outputs with resolutions up to 4K @ 60fps, and is equipped with a built-in Tally light for studio use. Powered by an unnamed quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor coupled with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 8GB eMMC flash, the device supports H.265 (HEVC), H.264, and MJPEG compression formats. It is compatible with various streaming protocols, including NDI HX (license required), RTSP, RTMP, SRT, HTTP, HLS, and ONVIF. Other features include real-time picture-in-picture, multi-view, watermarking, subtitles, audio mixing, and video recording in formats such as MP4, MOV, and MKV.
-
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 and Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 get a ~$10 protective case
When I used the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 with a Raspberry Pi 4 as part of the Raspberry Pi Hey Hi (AI) camera review, I just placed the kit on a smartphone stand, but it was somewhat awkward and not super stable. Waveshare has now introduced the PI5-CASE-TD2 protective case for the 7-inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 and the Raspberry Pi 5 that neatly combines the two, and also supports mounting to standard tripods. The company also claims it works with some other 7-inch displays. The enclosure gives access to all main ports of the Raspberry Pi 5, including Gigabit Ethernet, the four USB ports, the 40-pin GPIO header for Raspberry Pi HATs, the PCIe FFC connector, micro HDMI ports, the power button, and the USB-C port for power.
-
Drones
-
404 Media ☛ Ukraine's Massive Drone Attack Was Powered by Open Source Software
Ukraine used ArduPilot to help it wipe out Russian targets. It wasn’t the first time and it won’t be the last.
-
CNX Software ☛ Map Remote ID-enabled drones with ESP32-C3/S3 and Meshtastic LoRa modules
Colonel Panic’s Mesh Mapper is a project designed to map drones emitting the FAA’s Remote ID over WiFi or Bluetooth with location, altitude, pilot position, and identification data. This project utilizes an ESP32-C3 or ESP32-S3 to capture Remote ID transmissions within range, and then feeds the data into a Python Flask web application part of Mesh Mapper that provides real-time visualization and logging.
-