news
Games: Frostrail, Discord CEO Leaves, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Frostrail from the devs of Barotrauma 'eager' to support Linux with a 'tentative yes'
Barotrauma devs FakeFish recently revealed Frostrail during the Triple-I Initiative event, and they're giving a "tentative yes" for Linux support. Swapping out a submarine and cold ocean for a train and frozen wasteland, Frostrail is a ruthless open world survival FPS where you have to carefully manage your train to keep pushing forward.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck Verified round-up highlights for late April 2025
Come and see what Valve have been rating Steam Deck Verified recently, and perhaps you might just find your next game to play through. All games will work on Desktop Linux too thanks to Valve's Proton.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Discord CEO steps down, replaced with former Activision Blizzard CSO as they work towards being a public company
As Discord forces in more adverts and paid customization towards becoming a public company the CEO and Co-Founder, Jason Citron, has announced they're stepping down as CEO.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ 11 bit studios are remaking the original Frostpunk in Unreal Engine 5 with Frostpunk 1886
11 bit studios have announced today that their popular city building survival strategy game Frostpunk from 2018 is getting a remake in Unreal Engine 5.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Polterguys: Possession Party is a funny competitive party game worth a look
Polterguys: Possession Party from Madorium Ltd is a party game that's highly competitive. As a bunch of ghosts, you and friends are trying to get away from a monster, so you need to sabotage everyone else to survive. Note: key provided by the developer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS fixes issues with AMD FSR3 on Steam Deck and adds a Photo Mode
KOEI TECMO recently released a small update for DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS that released in January, making it more playable on Steam Deck. Valve have currently rated it Steam Deck Playable. It's not Steam Deck Verified yet, as some of the in-game text is a bit too small.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the unique demo for Insectile, a bug-catching creature collection game with puzzle-battles
Insectile is an upcoming game that blends together exploration, creature collection and puzzle battles into what looks like quite a unique and charming experience. It will have Native Linux support and a demo is now available.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Popular mobile game Final Outpost: Definitive Edition gets a PC release on May 22
Survival strategy base-builder Final Outpost: Definitive Edition from Exabyte Games is the expanded and upgraded version of their popular mobile game. They've now announced the full PC release with Native Linux support will arrive on May 22nd.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Time-travel adventure Old Skies from Wadjet Eye Games is out now
The latest point and click adventure from Wadjet Eye Games is out now with Old Skies sending you through time. It has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Client update brings fixes for screenshots, notes and more for Steam Deck and Desktops
Valve released a small stable update to the Steam Client for Desktop and Steam Deck, along with another one-fix Beta update for Steam Deck.