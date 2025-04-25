news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ The countdown begins! Astro Pi participants to have their programs run in space
This week, young people participating in the European Astro Pi Challenge 2024/25 will have their programs run in space.
-
Chuck Grimmett ☛ Turning smaller tenkara line spools
Next time I think I’m going to skip the original roughing step and just cut out spool-sized blanks from the cylinder, drill the center hole, and then put them on the lathe to cut the line groove and sand them. Roughing them out with a bedan or parting tool with the grain running in this direction gives too much tear out.
-
Arduino ☛ Keep pedaling if you want your computer to stay on
But Zied’s implementation is different and a lot more accessible. Rather than actually powering the computer, the bicycle simply controls software running on the computer and that software simulates the effects of power loss.