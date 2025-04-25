news
Security Leftovers
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA disclose new security flaw in their Linux GPU drivers
NVIDIA sent out a security bulletin today to reveal a fresh security flaw found in their Linux GPU drivers. So it’s time to get updating again to be safe.
-
Pen Test Partners ☛ Unallocated space analysis
TL;DR Unallocated space retains remnants of deleted files, metadata, logs, caches, and other artefacts.
-
Security Week ☛ Ethical Zero Day Marketplace Desired Effect Emerges From Stealth
Desired Effect provides an ethical vulnerability exchange marketplace to help defenders get ahead of attackers.
-
Security Week ☛ Cyberattack Hits British Retailer Marks & Spencer
British retailer Marks & Spencer has been experiencing certain service disruptions after falling victim to a cyberattack.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Attackers hit security device defects hard in 2024
Mandiant said exploits were the most common initial access vector last year, linking software defects to 1 in 3 attacks. The most commonly exploited vulnerabilities affected network edge devices.
-
Security Week ☛ Data Breach at Onsite Mammography Impacts 350,000
Massachusetts medical firm Onsite Mammography discloses data breach impacting the personal information of 350,000 patients.
-
Security Week ☛ Kelly Benefits Data Breach Impacts 260,000 People
Benefits and payroll solutions provider Kelly Benefits has disclosed a data breach impacting more than 260,000 individuals.