news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 15, 2025



Quoting: Journey to GNOME Circle: Community, App Ideas, and Getting Started – Revisto —

I love Free and Open Source communities, especially GNOME and GNOME Circle. I find contributing to open source communities far more rewarding than contributing to projects maintained by a single individual. If you find the right community, there are many experienced, generous, and humble people you can learn from. You can explore various projects maintained by the community, experience consistent quality, be surrounded by an amazing community, and even enjoy some perks!

I found the GNOME community to be one of the best in the FOSS industry. Why?