posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 15, 2025



Quoting: This SteamOS clone is the best Linux distro for gamers | ZDNET —

When I attended my first Linux convention, a company named Loki Games had a booth that was rather popular. Linux users flocked to the booth to see if a company could bring to the operating system one thing it was sorely missing: Games.

Loki Games had already delivered several titles by porting them from Windows to Linux. I played several of those games (I still have a few, I believe) and found them to be very well done. The problem wasn't the company's ability but the users' willingness to pay for their products. In the end, Linux users didn't want to buy software. They had become so accustomed to getting all of their software for free that the idea of shelling out hard-earned cash was shocking.