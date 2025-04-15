news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 15, 2025



Quoting: Live Raizo - live Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Live Raizo is a live distribution based on Debian to experiment with system administration on simulated networks and real devices.

It contains simulators of networks and systems (GNS3, QEmu, Docker, VPCS) and also Debian virtual machines already integrated into GNS3. Live Raizo also includes tools to interact with real devices: minicom, Putty, Wireshark, as well as DHCP, DNS, FTP, TFTP and SSH servers. The project can optionally be installed to a hard drive.

It is used by the CFA UTEC of CCI in Seine et Marne in France for networking and Linux administration classes.