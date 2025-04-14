Linux 6.15-rc2

It's Sunday, just barely afternoon, and I've pushed out the rc2 tag.

Things look fairly normal. Yes, this was a larger-than-usual merge window, but at least for now rc2 looks pretty much in line with normal statistics both when it comes to number of commits and to the diffstat. Nothing particularly stands out to me, but it's early in the release yet, so let's see how it goes...

About a quarter of the patch is selftests updates, which is perhaps a bit unusual but at the same time certainly not alarming.

Other than that, it's all pretty evenly spread out: drivers (gpu is about half of that), arch updates, core kernel and networking, filesystems, documentation. A little something for everybody, in other words.

Please do keep testing,

Linus