Almost a year in the works, Pinta 3.0 has been ported to the latest GTK4 and libadwaita technologies to provide users with a more modern UI/UX experience. Due to API changes in GTK4, the “New Screenshot” option in the File menu now invokes platform-specific tools like the XDG screenshot portal on Linux and macOS’s screenshot tool.

Zephyr Project has released version 4.1 of its RTOS, bringing notable improvements in kernel performance, toolchain support, and hardware compatibility. While not an LTS release, it introduces key updates aimed at enhancing developer experience and system efficiency.

The AS-DT1 is built on Sony’s proprietary Direct Time of Flight LiDAR technology. It employs a Single Photon Avalanche Diode sensor to deliver precise 3D measurements across length, width, and depth. With a horizontal field of view of 30° or more and 576 ranging points (24 x 24), the sensor supports a frame rate of 30 fps, with a reduced 15 fps mode for maximum distance operation.

The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, a platform for developing embedded systems with on-device AI. Built around the RZ/V2N microprocessor, it combines an AI accelerator, image signal processor, and security features for vision-based edge applications.

Stallman’s Shadow to Proprietary Chains: My Journey from College FOSS Enthusiast to the Walled Garden

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2025



One month after I officially entered my twenties, I had my first professional encounter with a “foreigner” — anyone other than an Indian. And it was a big one, with Richard Stallman, the founder of the free software movement.

I was entering the third year of my undergraduate studies in electronics and communication engineering. As a member of the free and open source software (FOSS) community at my college, the FOSSCell, along with other professional bodies such as the IEEE, we were organizing a conference on “FOSS in Education” in the city of Calicut. Mr. Stallman had been invited as a chief guest to the event and to deliver the keynote address.

[...]

Through my computer science friends in IEEE, I got a crude introduction to the ideas of free software, open source, and the FOSS movement. When they said there is a cool group called the FOSSCell operating on campus and that we should join there too, I thought again, why not?

I ended up being an active member of the FOSS community and the IEEE by the end of the first year.

