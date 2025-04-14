news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 13th, 2025
This week, we got a new major release of the Pinta paint program, a major OpenSSL release, some exciting news about the upcoming LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 distribution, as well as minor updates to DXVK, fwupd, and IPFire projects.
Next week, we expect the release of the Fedora Linux 42 distribution and the first point release of the GNOME 48 desktop. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for April 13th, 2025.