news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2025



Quoting: Windows 10 is ending - Making the move to Linux - Real Linux User —

If you are, after almost finishing this article, a little more convinced that Linux might be a viable solution for your upcoming Windows problem or at least something you want to put some time into for further investigation, I have several informative and educational options available that can very quickly help you understand and try out Linux. I have worked hard on these options over the years and they are set up with a friendly and inviting tone of voice and the premise that you are still a Linux beginner.

I currently offer of course a lot of free articles via the RealLinuxUser.com website, but also a free Linux Mint tutorial series, a cheap but comprehensive Zorin OS course, and my pride and joy, my first book on Linux, with the title “Linux for the rest of us: A starter guide for people who just want to be productive with Linux“, containing 360 pages of valuable information for Linux beginners and switchers to Linux. This book helps novice Linux users, doubters, and potential switchers, to understand what Linux is, what choices to make and how, to properly choose the right distribution, where to find Linux distributions, how to create a Linux live USB media, how to make sure you have a secure download to start with, how to install Linux, how to get the system working optimally for different hardware types, how to find and install beautiful applications, and it also offers many more interesting topics that will help you further in your Linux journey. The book will help anyone who is not really interested in the most in-depth technical aspects but wants to use a computer for productive purposes, to understand, set up, and effectively use their new Linux system, according to a logical step-by-step approach.