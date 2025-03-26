If you are building your application with Hotwire, your Turbo streams will likely add, remove, and replace some HTML nodes. This mostly works except when you want to add HTML that comes with some JavaScript. Like a file picker, Trix editor, and the like.

Turbo itself won’t do anything about this. It’s a rather simple tool with simple purpose. JavaScript initialization should come with the HTML Turbo is about to add. Hotwire solves this with Stimulus.