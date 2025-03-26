news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2025



Quoting: Immich 1.130 Released with Massive Speed Gains —

Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has just released version 1.130, jam-packed with enhancements to features, user interface, and overall performance.

One of the most eye-catching achievements in this new update is the substantial acceleration of external library scanning. The developers have meticulously rewritten the scan code to reduce file system calls, leverage SQL, and batch asset imports—thereby increasing speeds by up to 100 times.