Games: 3D-Printed Gaming PC, Civilization VII, and More
The DIY Life ☛ This Tiny 3D-Printed Gaming PC Actually Runs Counter-Strike!
This tiny gaming PC is smaller than a can of Coke, runs backdoored Windows 11, and can even play Counter-Strike 2! While this might not be the most practical gaming setup, the Radxa X4 is an impressive single-board computer (SBC) for its size and has plenty of potential.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Civilization VII update 1.1.1 adds quick move, lots of UI improvements, a new start position and lots of fixes
Firaxis Games are quickly cleaning up the messy release of Civilization VII, with more new additions now available in patch update 1.1.1. The game has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Devs of Monster Crown: Sin Eater a 2D monster taming RPG want to 'take that concept to its absolute limits'
Studio Aurum are developing a new 2D monster taming RPG with Monster Crown: Sin Eater, a standalone follow-up to their previous Monster Crown.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mudborne is a wonderfully chilled sim about catching and breeding frogs out now
Mudborne from ellraiser / TNgineers is a wonderfully charming laid-back casual nature management sim about discovering & breeding frogs. Officially out now with Native Linux support and it's Steam Deck Verified. Note: key provided for me.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nexus formally announce their open source cross-platform Nexus Mods App: Stardew Valley Preview
The new cross-platform and open source Nexus Mods App is coming along with their team now formally announcing the Stardew Valley Preview. With support for Linux / Steam Deck baked right in.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dawnfolk is a must-play if you like chilled unique city-builders
If you like your games that try to break the mold, you should definitely check out the recently released Dawnfolk from Darenn Keller. Made with Godot it has Native Linux support and is also Steam Deck Verified. Note: key provided for me.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Temtem: Swarm recently hit 100K sales and a big update is out now
Temtem: Swarm is another survivor-like bullet heaven, a spin-off from the monster catching Temtem from Crema / GGTech Studios and it appears to have sold quite well.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Action-shooter Painkiller is set to return in 'fall 2025'
Coming from Anshar Studios and 3D Realms, the classic FPS is back. Painkiller has been announced to release sometime in "fall 2025". Anshar Studios have worked on various games including Baldur's Gate 3, Layers of Fear and their own Gamedec.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Starship Troopers: Extermination gets a Steam Deck upgrade
Starship Troopers: Extermination from Offworld just had another major upgrade released, and they're now improving the experience of playing it on Steam Deck.