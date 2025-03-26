news
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Flipper Zero, and More
-
Hackaday ☛ Ancient Pocket Computer Gets A Serious Serial Upgrade
[Robert’s Retro] is one of those great YouTube channels that shows us the ins and outs of old and obscure computers. [Robert] likes going a step beyond the traditional teardown though, repairing and upgrading these old machines. His latest project involves giving the ZEOS Pocket PC a fully-functional serial port.
-
Canonical ☛ Rivos and Canonical partner to deliver scalable RISC-V solutions in Data Centers and enable an enterprise-grade Ubuntu experience across Rivos platforms
RISC-V, an open-standard Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), is transforming the tech industry by offering flexibility and community-driven development, with the potential to revolutionize silicon design and ecosystem collaboration. RISC-V International fosters innovation across diverse applications by providing foundational specifications and profiles for creating custom, domain-specific processors. Widespread adoption of this emerging technology hinges on robust software and platform readiness.
This is where the partnership between Rivos and Canonical comes into play.
-
Wired ☛ RISC Architecture Really Did Change Everything
So why, I press her now, should I not support the cause and write the big, cyberpunky, untold story of RISC? Because, Redmond says, not only does no one know what RISC is. No one cares what RISC is. And no one should. People don’t buy “this or that widget,” she says, because of what’s inside it. All they want to know is: Does the thing work, and can I afford it?
To my dismay, almost everyone I talk to at the conference agrees with Redmond. Executives, engineers, marketers, the people refilling the coffee: “Calista’s probably right,” they say. Now it’s my turn to get annoyed. I thought insides mattered! RISC is one of the great and ongoing stories of our time! People should care.
So I resolve to talk to the one person I think must agree with me, who has to be on my side: the legendary inventor of RISC itself.
-
Jonas Hietala ☛ Jonas Hietala: Let's build a VORON 0
These properties makes the VORON 0 an ideal secondary printer for me: [...]
-
Hackaday ☛ Physical Key Copying Starts With A Flipper Zero
A moment’s inattention is all it takes to gather the information needed to make a physical copy of a key. It’s not necessarily an easy process, though, so if pen testing is your game, something like this Flipper Zero key copying toolchain can make the process quicker and easier when the opportunity presents itself.