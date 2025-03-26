Security and Windows TCO

Coming six months after Zorin OS 17.2, this release is powered by Linux kernel 6.8 from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and includes the latest NVIDIA 570 graphics drivers with support for the newest NVIDIA RTX 5000 series graphics cards. This release targets Windows 10 users looking for a replacement OS for their PCS.

That’s right, AerynOS is one of the first distros to package and deliver the recently released GNOME 48 desktop environment to its users. GNOME 48 is a huge update featuring HDR support, dynamic triple buffering, Wayland color management protocol, a Wellbeing feature, battery charge limiting, and more.

XZ Utils 5.8 updates the liblzma compression library on 32/64-bit x86 platforms to boost decompression time by 0-5% on systems built with GCC runtime library exception and up to 15% on systems built against the musl libc C standard library with highly compressed files.

Highlights of fwupd 2.0.7 include support for UEFI capsule installation in the bootloader, support for showing the SBOM release URL, support for cabinet archives larger than 2GB, a new HPE proprietary Redfish firmware push method, as well as new plugins to update Intel CVS cameras and B&R DisplayPort receivers.

Highlights of MPV 0.40 include native HDR (High Dynamic Range) support using direct rendering (DRM) and dmabuf-wayland on Linux, Wayland color management protocol support, NVIDIA RTX video HDR support, HDR metadata support, and a new script for video alignment and zooming.