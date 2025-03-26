news
Applications and Software Tools, Releases
Peter Czanik: Nightly arm64 syslog-ng container builds are now available
Recently we enabled nightly syslog-ng builds and container builds for arm64. It means that from now on, you can run the latest syslog-ng on 64bit ARM platforms.
For this test, I used a Raspberry Pi 3 running the latest Raspberry Pi OS. As I use Podman everywhere else (I am an openSUSE / Fedora guy), I also installed it here for container management.
TecMint ☛ 5 Advanced Archive Tools for GNU/Linux Command Line – Part 2
In our previous article, we explored the top 5 command line archive tools, including tar, shar, ar, cpio, and gzip.
TecMint ☛ 5 Best Command Line Archive Tools for GNU/Linux – Part 1
In our day-to-day life, we often come across archived files on various platforms, whether it’s Windows, Mac, or Linux.
Announcing Istio 1.24.4
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.24.3 and Istio 1.24.4.
TecAdmin ☛ Getting Started with Trivy: A Must-Have Tool for DevSecOps
If you’ve been in the tech world long enough, you’ve probably noticed how security keeps creeping up the priority list. It’s no longer just an afterthought—it’s a core part of building software. That’s where DevSecOps comes in, blending security into the fast-paced DevOps cycle.