posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu 24.04.2 Arrives Feb 13 with Linux Kernel 6.11 - OMG! Ubuntu —

Canonical’s Florent Jacquet shares the date on the Ubuntu Developer mailing list today along with a note to developers to be mindful of their package uploads to noble in the coming weeks.

As a result, if you’re using the latest long-term support release you may notice a slightly drop-off in the number of non-essential updates Software Updater bugs you to install between now and February 13. This allow devs to create a snapshot and test it properly.

Ubuntu point releases rarely deliver new features but will provide a new Linux kernel and graphics drivers back-ported from the latest short-term release – in this case Ubuntu 24.10 which came with Linux kernel 6.11 and Mesa 24.2.