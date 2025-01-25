Linux Kernel: OpenZFS 2.3, EasyOS Gets Linux, Microsoft's Tattooing of Hardware (for Hype/Vendor Lock-in) Causes Problems

OpenZFS release 2.3.0 is out, and will be in Linux distros that include ZFS, such as Ubuntu, Proxmox, NixOS and Void Linux – and eventually in FreeBSD, too. This release can be built for FreeBSD from 13.3 up to 14.2, and it is compatible with Linux kernel versions up to the latest LTS version 6.12.

The 2.3.0 version lets users expand an existing array by adding additional drives, and ZFS's built-in deduplication feature is now much faster. Advanced applications which do their own caching, such as some databases, can now bypass the ZFS Advanced Read Cache (ARC) with the new Direct IO support.