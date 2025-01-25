Linux Kernel: OpenZFS 2.3, EasyOS Gets Linux, Microsoft's Tattooing of Hardware (for Hype/Vendor Lock-in) Causes Problems
The Register UK ☛ OpenZFS 2.3 is here, with RAID expansion and faster dedup
OpenZFS release 2.3.0 is out, and will be in Linux distros that include ZFS, such as Ubuntu, Proxmox, NixOS and Void Linux – and eventually in FreeBSD, too. This release can be built for FreeBSD from 13.3 up to 14.2, and it is compatible with Linux kernel versions up to the latest LTS version 6.12.
The 2.3.0 version lets users expand an existing array by adding additional drives, and ZFS's built-in deduplication feature is now much faster. Advanced applications which do their own caching, such as some databases, can now bypass the ZFS Advanced Read Cache (ARC) with the new Direct IO support.
Barry Kauler ☛ Linux kernel 6.12.10 compiled in Easy Daedalus
I posted about compiling 6.12.10 for Easy Scarthgap: [...]
The Register UK ☛ Linux rolls out the welcome mat for Microsoft's Copilot key
Earlier this week, Lenovo's Mark Pearson dropped in a change to the atkbd keyboard driver in Linux to ensure proper support for the key. However, it's up to whatever is being used as a desktop environment to decide what to do with it.
Pearson wrote: "Microsoft defined Meta+Shift+F23 as the Copilot shortcut instead of a dedicated keycode, and multiple vendors have their keyboards emit this sequence in response to users pressing a dedicated 'Copilot' key.
"Unfortunately, the default keymap table in atkbd does not map scancode 0x6e (F23) and so the key combination does not work even if userspace is ready to handle it.