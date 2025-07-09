news
Ubuntu Pro, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and More
Ubuntu ☛ What our users make with Ubuntu Pro – Episode 1
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 899
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 899 for the week of June 29 – July 5, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
XDA ☛ 5 tweaks and apps that helped me appreciate Ubuntu as a lifelong Windows user
Recently, I started using Ubuntu as my primary operating system as I'm currently reviewing a mini PC running it. Until just a few months ago, I could never imagine switching away from Windows 11, but now I'm not only using macOS as my main operating system most of the time, but I've been diving more and more into Linux.
But while I've been having a good time, there's always some pain during the transition away from Windows. Not every app is available, and a lot of OS features and behaviors aren't the same, so it takes some time to adjust. I already wrote about some of the apps that made my transition to macOS easier, but now, it's time to do the same for Ubuntu. Let's go over a few things that have made my experience a lot more pleasant — they might help you if you're looking to make the switch, too.
RISC-V Ecosystem Gets More Standardization as Ubuntu Drops Non-Compliant CPUs
Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has announced that its next-generation release will require RISC‑V processors to meet the newly ratified RVA23 profile. This specification, approved back in April, includes full support for Vector Instructions 1.0 and a Hypervisor extension. As Laurine Kirk, security researcher at Google, notes, by setting this higher baseline, Ubuntu 26.04 will no longer run on roughly 90% of existing RISC-V single-board computers, including the popular Raspberry Pi-style boards, unless their hardware is upgraded. Canonical's move puts it in step with Google and Microsoft, both of which have already targeted RVA23 for their RISC‑V builds. This change will drive manufacturers to ship more secure, future-proof silicon, helping to guard against exploits like GhostWrite, a memory-access vulnerability discovered last year in T-Head's XuanTie C910 CPUs.