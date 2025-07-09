Ubuntu Pro, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and More

Recently, I started using Ubuntu as my primary operating system as I'm currently reviewing a mini PC running it. Until just a few months ago, I could never imagine switching away from Windows 11, but now I'm not only using macOS as my main operating system most of the time, but I've been diving more and more into Linux.

But while I've been having a good time, there's always some pain during the transition away from Windows. Not every app is available, and a lot of OS features and behaviors aren't the same, so it takes some time to adjust. I already wrote about some of the apps that made my transition to macOS easier, but now, it's time to do the same for Ubuntu. Let's go over a few things that have made my experience a lot more pleasant — they might help you if you're looking to make the switch, too.