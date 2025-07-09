news
I run these 4 commands first on every fresh Linux install
When installing Linux for the first time, it can be a little confusing as to what you should do next. Thankfully, most Linux distros are well configured out of the box, allowing you to get up and running from the get-go, but there are a few commands I usually perform on any fresh Linux installation. If you're wondering what to do next, check out what I do with a clean install and see if you can add a little flair to your PC with a few basic commands.