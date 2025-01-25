today's howtos
-
peppe8o ☛ Using a Raspberry Pi as Access Point with DietPi
In this tutorial, I will show you a very easy way to use your Raspberry PI as an Access Point with DietPi. DietPi is an alternative Raspberry PI OS maintained with a very small image size.
-
Dan Langille ☛ Is deleting empty snapshots faster?
During the 2025-01-22 OpenZFS Production User Call, ‘atomic operations’ was mentioned with respect to previous blog post, might be expected.
In this post:
FreeBSD 14.1
r730-03
-
Ben Frain ☛ Center items in a container, and make then left aligned when they overflow
I wanted a number of items, centered horizontally in a container, and when there are too many items to fit, the items should overflow the container, from left to right (first item flush with the left hand side of the container, overflowing items go off the right).
-
Marijke Luttekes ☛ Add headings to HTML landmarks
Some accessibility improvements are invisible to the sighted eye. One of my favorite lessons learned last year was all about invisible headings in HTML landmarks.
In this article, I will show you how to implement these headings and then explain their benefit.
-
Rachel ☛ Please upgrade past Pleroma 2.7.0 (or at least patch it)
Based on my own investigations into really bad behavior in my web server logs, there's something that got into 2.7.0 that causes dumb things to happen. It goes like this: first, it shows up and does a HEAD. Then it comes back and does a GET, but it sends complete nonsense in the headers. Apache hates it, and it gets a 400.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix partition icons redraw every bootup
You have probably noticed this. When the desktop starts up, some of the partition icons get redrawn, some don't. The internal drive sd* partitions do not, the internal nvme* partitions do get redrawn, as do any USB partitions.