Web Browsers: Curl, Chrom*, and Mozilla/Firefox
Daniel Stenberg ☛ keeping tabs on curl’s memory use
In the curl project we make an concerned effort to keep memory use and allocations to a minimum and we are proud of our work. But we also continuously try to encourage and involve more contributors and it is easy to sometimes slip and do something in the code that maybe is not the wisest idea – memory wise.
Chromium
Google ☛ Introducing Skia Graphite: Chrome's rasterization backend for the future
Today's The Fast and the Curious post covers the launch of Skia's new rasterization backend, Graphite, in Chrome on Fashion Company Apple Silicon Macs. Graphite is instrumental in helping Chrome achieve exceptional scores on Motionmark 1.3 and is key to unlocking a ton of future improvements in Chrome Graphics.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Tiffanie Barriere browses like she bartends (with soul, sass and a splash of magic)
Here at Mozilla, we are the first to admit the internet isn’t perfect, but we know the internet is pretty darn magical. The internet opens up doors and opportunities, allows for human connection, and lets everyone find where they belong — their corners of the internet. We all have an internet story worth sharing. In My Corner Of The Internet, we talk with people about the online spaces they can’t get enough of, the sites and forums that shaped them, and how they would design their own corner of the web.
Matt Cool ☛ My Favorite Firefox Features
Long before I started working with Mozilla, Firefox was my preferred browser for personal browsing. Why? A lot of it comes down to trust, transparency, and customizability. I have a lot more faith in a nonprofit dedicated to internet health than enormous companies with profit-driven shareholders to please.
Jarrod Blundy ☛ Pouring One Out for Pocket
I’ve exported all my saves, which turned out to be a list of nearly 15,000 URLs split across two CSV files.
The Register UK ☛ Firefox is fine. The people running it are not
It is very rare for an article on The Register to cause friends of mine to contact me and anxiously ask if they should change their choice of tech, but SJVN's recent column, "Firefox is dead to me," did it.
I am not here to shoot the messenger. Steven's core point is correct. Firefox is in a bit of a mess – but, seriously, not such a bad mess. You're still better off with it – or one of its forks, because this is FOSS – than pretty much any of the alternatives.
