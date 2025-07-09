Floating Mini Panel GNOME Extension Adds Auto Mode

KDE Plasma 6.3.6 comes two months after KDE Plasma 6.3.5 with improved keyboard navigation of the System Tray widget’s pop-up, improved Power And Battery widget to no longer prompt users to install the power-profiles-daemon if the system doesn’t support it, and improved support for the Environment Canada provider in the Weather Report widget.

Amarok 3.3 comes six months after Amarok 3.2 as the first release based on the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 application frameworks to provide users with a more modern user interface. This is also the first release of Amarok to drop support for the older Qt 5 and KDE Frameworks 5 frameworks.

Coming a month after GNOME 48.2, the GNOME 48.3 release adds support for more video/audio types in Nautilus’ search filter, adds a limit to the number of visual alerts displayed by Mutter to comply with the European Accessibility Act (EAA), and adds missing accessibility labels in various components across the GNOME Shell.

Highlights of OBS Studio 31.1 include Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.

Wayland 1.24 includes a new wl_fixes interface to add a request to destroy a wl_registry object, wl_proxy_get_interface() and wl_resource_get_interface() to fetch the wl_interface of an object, and wl_display_dispatch_queue_timeout() and wl_display_dispatch_timeout() to set a timeout when dispatching events.

Coming after Parrot OS 6.3, the Parrot OS 6.4 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, including for the Raspberry Pi edition, and features two new tools, namely Goshs, a SimpleHTTPServer written in Go, and ConvoC2, a Red Teamer’s tool to exploit Microsoft Teams for remote command execution.

Probably the biggest change of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series is that the X11 (GNOME on Xorg) session has been disabled by default in various core components, including GDM (GNOME Display Manager), Mutter, and GNOME Session, the latter also dropping the session restore functionality and X Session Management Protocol (XSMP) support.