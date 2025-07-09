news
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Extension Adds Auto Mode
While there are a couple of caveats to how this auto-mode gets triggered, it’s an option that fits the USP of this extension extremely well. After all, it’s about getting the main panel out of your way, so having it vamoose without manual input is key to that.
To recap, the Floating Mini Panel extension replaces the full-width panel on the GNOME Shell desktop with a super compact, freely moveable and always-on-top mini panel. It only shows the Date menu and Quick Settings (no other tray icons or applets) so you aren’t distracted.
It’s toggleble; the idea is you enable mini-mode as and when you need it (such as when working full-screen) to provide an HUD-esque alternative to hiding the top panel entirely. It can be temporarily hidden by right-clicking the grab handle.
While it is not the kind of GNOME Shell UX add-on designed to appeal to everyone, for those with workflows it suits, it’s golden.